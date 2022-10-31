UAE, OPEC+ keen on supplying world with oil it needs - UAE energy minister
Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:31 IST
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the UAE and OPEC+ are keen on providing the world with the oil supplies it needs.
OPEC+ will always remain a trusted technical organization to balance oil supply and demand, the minister added, speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- The United Arab Emirates'
- Abu Dhabi
Advertisement