UAE, OPEC+ keen on supplying world with oil it needs - UAE energy minister

Reuters | Abu Dhabi | Updated: 31-10-2022 12:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 12:31 IST
Suhail al-Mazrouei Image Credit: Flickr
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei said on Monday that the UAE and OPEC+ are keen on providing the world with the oil supplies it needs.

OPEC+ will always remain a trusted technical organization to balance oil supply and demand, the minister added, speaking at an industry event in Abu Dhabi.

