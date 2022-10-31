U.S. envoy Hochstein says energy prices need to allow for economic growth
The U.S. energy envoy Amos Hochstein said on Monday that energy has to be priced in a way that allows for economic growth and that more investment is needed in the oil and gas sector.
Speaking at an industry conference in Abu Dhabi, Hochstein added that the relationship between the United States and UAE is "strong, long-standing and enduring".
