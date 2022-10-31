Left Menu

Leopard rescued, released by forest officials in Assam's Kamrup

In the past two months, the forest department has rescued as many as 10 leopards from different parts of Assam and released them in jungles.

31-10-2022
Image Courtesy: Assam Forest Department.
  • Country:
  • India

The forest officials rescued a leopard from the Changsari area in Assam's Kamrup district on Sunday night. The rescued leopard was later safely released in its habitat under Sila Range.

The rescue operation was conducted successfully without any harm or injury to human life by the team of Sila Range, according to the Assam Forest Department. In the past two months, the forest department has rescued as many as 10 leopards from different parts of the state and released them in jungles. (ANI)

