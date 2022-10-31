Left Menu

Govt announces Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra with Rs 500 cr outlay

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, at a cost of Rs 500 crore.The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster EMC is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, with a potential to generate thousands of jobs in the coming years.To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The Indian government will invest directly in semiconductor design startups, the Minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 13:30 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 13:28 IST
Govt announces Electronics Manufacturing Cluster in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra with Rs 500 cr outlay
Union MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Monday announced that an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster will be developed in Ranjangaon, Maharashtra, at a cost of Rs 500 crore.

The Electronics Manufacturing Cluster (EMC) is targeted to attract an investment of over Rs 2,000 crore, with a potential to generate thousands of jobs in the coming years.

''To make Maharashtra into an electronics hub, we have approved an Electronics Manufacturing Cluster project in Ranjangaon, Pune. The total investment of the government will be about Rs 500 crore,'' Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Chandrasekhar said at a briefing.

With this, Ranjangaon (Maharashtra) joins the growing roster of locations such as Tamil Nadu, Noida and Karnataka that are making an aggressive pitch to emerge as a vibrant electronics hub.

The overall cost for development of the EMC is Rs 492.85 crore, out of which Rs 207.98 crore will be funded by the government of India and balance contribution of Rs 284.87 crore will be infused by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), State Industrial Agency of Government of Maharashtra, according to a background note.

In addition, a roadshow will be organised soon in Pune on semiconductor design schemes.

''Pune-based CDAC, very soon in Maharashtra under India Semiconductor Mission and Rs 1,000 crore future design scheme... will organise a roadshow in Pune for startups. The Indian government will invest directly in semiconductor design startups,'' the Minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022