Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Blasts heard in Kyiv

Blasts were heard in Kyiv on Monday and Ukrainian authorities reported Russian missile strikes around the country, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for an attack on its Black Sea fleet and pulled out of a deal to allow Ukrainian grain shipments. GRAIN DEAL

* The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine are pressing ahead to implement a Black Sea grain deal with a transit plan in place for 16 ships on Monday, despite Russia's decision to suspend participation citing Ukrainian attacks on ships in Crimea. * A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's withdrawal from the accord.

* Russia's withdrawal from the grain deal is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and triggering higher prices. * The U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said civilian cargo ships must never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal.

* Moscow has asked the U.N. Security Council to convene on Monday to discuss Saturday's attack, in which it said Ukraine used 16 drones to attack Russia's Black Sea Fleet near Sevastopol. FIGHTING

* Russian forces pounded energy facilities across Ukraine with missiles on Monday, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said. There was no immediate word on casualties. * The Russian army repelled attacks by Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv, Kherson and Luhansk regions, Russian news agencies cited the defence ministry as saying on Sunday. It also accused Ukraine of firing near the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, but said the radiation situation remained normal, TASS reported.

* Ukraine's east military command said there were fierce battles near Bakhmut in Donetsk region, and Ukrainian forces had held back Russian assaults on two other areas in the region, around Avdiivka and Uhledar. Reuters was not able to verify the reports.

QUOTES "Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)