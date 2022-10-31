Left Menu

SC notice to Centre, Election Commission on PIL backing prisoners' right to vote

A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi sought response from the government and Election Commission of India on plea challenging Section 62(5) of the Representation of People Act which deprives prisoners their right to vote.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 14:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 14:44 IST
SC notice to Centre, Election Commission on PIL backing prisoners' right to vote
The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea challenging Section 62(5) of the Representation of People Act. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre on a plea challenging Section 62(5) of the Representation of People Act which deprives prisoners their right to vote. A bench of Chief Justice of India UU Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi sought response from the government and Election Commission of India.

The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by one Aditya Prasanna Bhattacharya, pointed out that the wording of Section 62(5) uses 'confinement' as the yardstick, thereby, creating several anomalies. Bhattacharya filing the plea in 2019 challenged 62(5) of the Representation of the People Act 1951 which deprives any person confined to a prison of the right to vote at any election.

"No person shall vote at any election if he is confined in a prison, whether under a sentence of imprisonment or transportation or otherwise, or is in the lawful custody of the police," the section states. The petitioner has argued that the section did not specify if, under trial, a detained person or a person out on bail can exercise their universal adult franchise.

The provision operates as a blanket ban, as it lacks any kind of reasonable classification based on the nature of the crime committed or the duration of the sentence imposed, the petition stated. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022