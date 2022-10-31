Auction of girls in Rajasthan: "Same activities take place in Sawai Madhopur too," says NCW chief

Chairperson of National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma on Monday made huge revelations in the alleged auctioning of girls case and said that the same activities were happening in "Sawai Madhopur too". "It was all managed by the administration in the night. This was in Bhilwara. But the administration didn't know that I was in Sawai Madhopur too. The same activities are taking place there too. Girls are being kidnapped, brought here, and passed off as their own," said NCW chief Rekha Sharma.

Highlighting the current situation in the region she added, "When my team reached there (Bhilwara), nothing was found. Through media conversations with Dhaba owners, it was found that such activities indeed take place there but as soon as the news came to light, houses were locked." She also called out the local administration for not meeting up with her to discuss the issue.

"I'm trying to meet officials. Chief Secretary is busy with PM Modi's event. DGP is inaugurating something somewhere. He's not interested in meeting. He's more interested in winding up his work," she added. Stressing the linkage between the cases she cited," It's not possible that there'll be 8-10 girls in every family. False documents are being produced for them. DNA tests would reveal that they don't belong to those families. A proper SIT, under an IPS officer, would have to be constituted. All these cases are interconnected."

After reports of girls being auctioned on stamp papers in Bhilwara surfaced, Rajasthan Director General of Police (DGP) ML Lather said that the state police is strict towards atrocities against women. "Rajasthan Police is strict towards atrocities against women. The media has been told about two victim girls and a case was registered in the year 2019 in relation to the incident with both the girls," he said.

The DCP further added that a case was registered in Hanuman Nagar police station of the district under various sections of IPC, POCSO Act, JJ Act and IT Act. "In the year 2019, Operation Gudiya was run in the Bhilwara district in connection with the purchase and sale of girls," he said.

Earlier on October 29, the chairperson of the Rajasthan State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, Sangeeta Beniwal, held a meeting at the Collectorate in Bhilwara following reports of girls being auctioned on stamp papers in the area. The District Collector, Superintendent of Police, and other officials were present at the meeting.

"I came to know from DSP and Collector that this case is from 2019. At that time, police presented a challan of 25 people in court. Out of 6 girls, 4 have been rehabilitated & 2 are in girls' homes as they're from other states. I'll reach them soon and get complete information," said RSCPCR chief, Sangeeta Beniwal. (ANI)

