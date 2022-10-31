PM, HM assured big projects to state: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Monday assured that the state would develop more and said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have already given assurances for that. "Prime Minister and Home Minister have given assurance that big projects will come to Maharashtra. The state will further develop," Shinde said addressing a gathering after unveiling a special cover of the Indian Postal Department on the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on National Unity Day.

He termed the Birla House a "historic place" and said that today is a special day as it happened first time that any chief minister has visited here. "Today we are here at this Historic place at the Birla House where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Mahatama Gandhi used to stay. It is a special day today as it has happened for the first time that a chief minister has visited the place where Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel took his last breath," Shinde said underscoring that Patel had made a great contribution to India's freedom.

He said that the "blueprints" for India's independence were drawn from the Birla House and termed it his fortune to be present here for the event. Further in the address, CM Shinde also talked about the Statue of Unity in Gujarat which remarks the glory of the Iron Man of India.

He further assured that his "coalition government" in Maharashtra shall do all-round development and expressed his desire for an "industrialist like Birla" to contribute to the state's prosperity. "Everything was stopped due to the Covid pandemic, but now the coalition government will do all-round development of Maharashtra...but we want industrialists like Birla to play role in Maharashtra's prosperity," he said.

He further said that the government belongs to everyone and the state should move forward. Since October 31, 2014, the birthday of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as National Unity Day to celebrate his efforts and contributions in convincing several princely states to align with the Indian Union. (ANI)

