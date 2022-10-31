Left Menu

Russian missile downed by Ukraine lands in Moldovan village - interior ministry

A Russian missile landed in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea on Monday morning after it was shot down by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine, Moldova's Interior Ministry said. No one was reported hurt, but the windows of several homes were smashed when the fusillade landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement. Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine at Moldova's north.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-10-2022 15:56 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 15:55 IST
Russian missile downed by Ukraine lands in Moldovan village - interior ministry
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

A Russian missile landed in the Moldovan village of Naslavcea on Monday morning after it was shot down by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine, Moldova's Interior Ministry said. No one was reported hurt, but the windows of several homes were smashed when the fusillade landed at the northern end of the village, the ministry said in a statement.

Naslavcea lies on the border with Ukraine at Moldova's north. Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukraine on Monday, pounding energy facilities, causing blackouts and cutting off water supplies in some parts of the country, Ukrainian officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022