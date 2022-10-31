Left Menu

France seeks to rally EU over land routes for Ukrainian crops

(Adds detail, background) PARIS, Oct 31 (Reuters) - France is working to boost Ukraine grain exports via land routes in conjunction with other EU states, the farm minister in Paris said on Monday, after Russia withdrew from a deal that had enabled such exports via the Black Sea. On Saturday, Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the U.N.-brokered grain deal, after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea. "The work we need to do at European level, we have often discussed it ...

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:35 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:27 IST
France seeks to rally EU over land routes for Ukrainian crops
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

France is working to boost Ukraine grain exports via land routes in conjunction with other EU states, the farm minister in Paris said on Monday, after Russia withdrew from a deal that had enabled such exports via the Black Sea. On Saturday, Russia indefinitely suspended its participation in the U.N.-brokered grain deal, after what it said was a major Ukrainian drone attack on its Black Sea fleet in Crimea.

"The work we need to do at European level, we have often discussed it ... is look to see whether, if it cannot pass through the Black Sea, it can instead pass through overland routes," Agriculture Minister Marc Fesneau told RMC Radio, citing routes through Romania and Poland. "We will continue to work towards a system which does not put us in the hands ... of Vladimir Putin," said Fesneau, referring to the Russian president.

Fesneau said he had discussed the issue with other EU countries, notably Germany. France signed a

cooperation agreement with Romania in mid-September to ease the export of Ukrainian grains by land, rail and river routes.

Ukraine's grain exports have slumped since February's invasion because its Black Sea ports, a key route for shipments, were closed off, driving up global food prices and prompting fears of shortages in Africa and the Middle East. Exports via the Black Sea resumed in July after Russia agreed to allow Ukrainian grain ships safe passage, and the prices of wheat and corn rose on Monday following Moscow's withdrawal.

The United Nations, Turkey and Ukraine agreed on a transit plan for Monday for 16 vessels, but Russia's decision is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries. Fesneau on Monday said there would be "no direct consequence" from Russia's pullout for French consumers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022