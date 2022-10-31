Left Menu

Commission proposes German cap on household gas at 12 cents per kWh

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:44 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:33 IST
Commission proposes German cap on household gas at 12 cents per kWh
Representative Image
Germany should cap gas prices at 12 euro cents per kilowatt hours (kWh) for 80% of households' basic consumption from March 2023 until at least the end of April 2024, according to a report by the country's expert commission to the government.

The cap should also benefit large industrial consumers and that should come into force from Jan. 1, 2023, the report said on Monday, also proposing to attach conditions on firms making use of it, such as keeping 90% of jobs for a year and maintaining existing sites in Germany.

Also Read: Germany pushes to extend lifespan of three nuclear plants -letter

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

