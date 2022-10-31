Average German household gas bill 173% higher than a year ago - Check24
German households are paying more than 2-1/2 times as much for an average annual gas contract from their supplier than a year ago although wholesale prices are reflecting lower consumption and more diversified supply, data showed on Monday.
German households are paying more than 2-1/2 times as much for an average annual gas contract from their supplier than a year ago although wholesale prices are reflecting lower consumption and more diversified supply, data showed on Monday. Energy prices portal Check24 said the average gas price in October for a typical household consuming 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) stood at 3,726 euros ($3,702.15). A year ago - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting disruption to gas supplies - such a contract could have been secured at 1,365 euros.
The European spot day-ahead gas price is currently around 35 euros a megawatt hour (MWh)
Nonetheless, Check24 said it had recorded 533 price increase announcements by German retail market suppliers in October, by an average of 42.7% and applying to four million households, which would add an additional 924 euros to the average annual bill. To ease the pressure on consumers, Germany has passed energy relief packages, cut taxes on gas in October and on Monday announced a "brake" on gas prices for companies and households. ($1 = 1.0064 euros)
