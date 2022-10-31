Left Menu

Average German household gas bill 173% higher than a year ago - Check24

German households are paying more than 2-1/2 times as much for an average annual gas contract from their supplier than a year ago although wholesale prices are reflecting lower consumption and more diversified supply, data showed on Monday.

Reuters | Frankfurt | Updated: 31-10-2022 16:49 IST
German households are paying more than 2-1/2 times as much for an average annual gas contract from their supplier than a year ago although wholesale prices are reflecting lower consumption and more diversified supply, data showed on Monday. Energy prices portal Check24 said the average gas price in October for a typical household consuming 20,000 kilowatt hours (kWh) stood at 3,726 euros ($3,702.15). A year ago - before Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the resulting disruption to gas supplies - such a contract could have been secured at 1,365 euros.

The European spot day-ahead gas price is currently around 35 euros a megawatt hour (MWh) , almost 90% below August's record of more than 300 euros when disruption fears peaked following the stoppage of the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany. Milder weather, lower demand because of the higher prices, and more liquefied natural gas (LNG) deliveries to Europe have all helped bring the wholesale price down.

Nonetheless, Check24 said it had recorded 533 price increase announcements by German retail market suppliers in October, by an average of 42.7% and applying to four million households, which would add an additional 924 euros to the average annual bill. To ease the pressure on consumers, Germany has passed energy relief packages, cut taxes on gas in October and on Monday announced a "brake" on gas prices for companies and households. ($1 = 1.0064 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

