Left Menu

Promote Crop Diversification to Save Water, Says Indian NGO at UN Conference

He highlighted the Indian way of dealing with the critical issues whether it is climate change or water conservation.At this critical juncture, Mr.Anand said it was imperative for the whole world to focus on water diplomacy and encourage farmers to go in for crop diversification to save water.The New Delhi-based CNRI was recently accorded the special consultative status by the United Nations in recognition of the work being done by it in rural India.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 16:53 IST
Promote Crop Diversification to Save Water, Says Indian NGO at UN Conference
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Established in 2005 with an objective to Incubate Civil Society, CNRI, India's leading non-governmental organization has made a strong case for promoting crop diversification to save water and address issues concerning climate change at the UN Conference on Water in New York. Speaking at the Conference at UN Headquarters, the Secretary General of the Confederation of NGOs of Rural India (CNRI), Mr.BinodAnand, talked about the steps being taken by the government, corporate sector, and the farmers in India to preserve water. He highlighted the Indian way of dealing with critical issues whether it is climate change or water conservation.

At this critical juncture, Mr.Anand said it was imperative for the whole world to focus on water diplomacy and encourage farmers to go in for crop diversification to save water.

The New Delhi-based CNRI was recently accorded special consultative status by the United Nations in recognition of the work being done by it in rural India. The prestigious consultative status has entitled CNRI to participate in the conferences being hosted by the UN at New York or other places. The status entitles CNRI to sit as an observer at public meetings of ECOSOC and its subsidiary bodies, the Human Rights Council, the General Assembly, and other UN intergovernmental bodies.

The CNRI is the largest confederation of NGOs in the world. It has over 7,000 NGO members and is present in 634 districts of the country. Established in February 2005, CNRI has evolved as a people's movement with its responsibility towards civil society and deep commitment towards people, particularly those at the grass root level.

The CNRI is engaged in efforts to unite people for the emergence of an inclusive society without any discrimination based on region, language, religion, caste, creed, community, gender, or other socio-economic factors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022