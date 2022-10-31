Left Menu

Sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra begins in Bhubaneswar; Assam Yatra from Tuesday

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:10 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 17:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A sub-Bharat Jodo Yatra, seeking to cover a distance of 2,250 km, was started by the Congress in Bhubaneswar on Monday, while a similar march would be flagged-off in Assam on November 1.

Besides the main 3,570-km Kanyakumari to Kashmir yatra, the Congress is organising several sub-marches in states from where the main yatra will not pass.

The significance of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra on October 31, the death anniversary of Indira Gandhi, is that her final public speech was on the evening of October 30, 1984, in Bhubaneswar, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

''Bharat Jodo Yatra-Odisha began today from Bhubaneswar. It'll be a 2,250-km-long parikrama of 24 districts ending back in the capital where Indira Gandhi gave her final public speech on evening of October 30th 1984,'' he said in a tweet.

''Tomorrow, Bharat Jodo Yatra-Assam begins from Golokganj to Sadiya (830kms),'' Ramesh added.

Congress state units in several states are gearing up for such sub-yatras.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

