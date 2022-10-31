"I will create such conditions regarding liquor ban during next 6 months that officials, administration will be afraid: Ex-MP CM Uma Bharti

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Uma Bharti said that she will create such conditions regarding the liquor ban within the next six months to a year that all the officials and the administration will be afraid. She made the remark while talking to the media persons in Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday. Bharti said, "Bhay Bin Preet Na Hoye (No love without fear). It may happen next time that if I came, the liquor shops will get closed."

"I don't want shops to close on my arrival and open after my departure. I want a decision or policy to be made that these shops are shut permanently. It is not mean that I consider myself a Tees Maar Khan (someone who considers him/herself to be the smartest and most cunning person). I actually wanted to be a 60 Maar Khan (double one)," she added. Besides, Bharti also said that those who consume alcohol themselves want to leave it. They were not consuming it by the choice, they are forced to drink due to addiction, she said.

She said the government is helping people quit drinking in rural areas. She said, "The government is running a drug de-addiction campaign. The MLAs have been instructed. The Chief Minister is talking about it in his speeches and he is administering oath to the people for the same," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)