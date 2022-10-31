Left Menu

Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate 12th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference

Chemicals and Petrochemicals Build India."

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 18:31 IST
Mansukh Mandaviya to inaugurate 12th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference
Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, will inaugurate the India Chem 2022 on November 2 at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi with the theme "Vision 2030: Chemicals and Petrochemicals Build India." MoS for Chemicals and Fertilisers and New & Renewable Energy Bhagwanth Khuba, Minister of Industries, Infrastructure, IT & Electronics, Government of Andhra Pradesh Gudivada Amarnath and Senior Officers of Central Ministries/Departments, Senior Captains of the Industry, Academicians and other stakeholders will also be present in this occasion.

India Chem 2022 will showcase the Government's policy for sustainable growth in the sector and provide a platform for national and international players to interact, exchange knowledge and forge alliances. The event will also highlight the investment opportunities primarily in Petroleum, Chemical and Petrochemical Investment Regions (PCPIRs) and focus on the "Make in India" initiative for making the country Atmanirbhar in the sector. India Chem, the flagship event of the Department, is one of the largest composite events of the industry in the Asia-Pacific region and this comprises of an International Conference and Exhibition. Department is organizing the 12th edition of INDIA CHEM in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI).

During India Chem 2022 events like Global CEOs, Round table; Conclave on Indian Chemicals & Petrochemicals; Argo-chemicals Industry; Plant Machinery, Pumps & Valves; Chemicals & Petrochemicals forums of India - USA, India - EU & India- East- Asia and international Exhibition, will take place. The Indian Chemicals and Petrochemicals industry is the backbone of the Indian economy. It plays a vital role in the growth of various key sectors like automotive, construction, electronics, health care, textiles and FMCG. Export of Indian Chemicals has registered an overwhelming growth of 106% in 2021-22 over 2013-14. India's export of chemicals for 2021-22 has hit a record at US$ 29,296 Million, whereas in 2013-14, India's chemical export was US$ 14,210 Million. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022