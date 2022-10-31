Left Menu

India's October sugar production falls 14.73 pc

Maharasthra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three sugar producing states in the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-10-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 19:13 IST
India's October sugar production falls 14.73 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Sugar production in India, the world's major producer, fell 14.73 per cent year on year to 4.05 lakh tonnes in the first month of the 2022-23 marketing season, according to cooperative body NFCSFL data released on Monday.

Mills had manufactured 4.75 lakh tonnes of sugar during October in 2021-22 marketing season. Sugar marketing season runs from October to September.

National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd (NFCSFL) has pegged sugar production at 36 million tonnes for the 2022-23 marketing season.

According to NFCSFL, the new sugar season has commenced in Maharashtra and Karnataka. The cane crushing operations in Uttar Pradesh and rest of the cane growing states would kick off in a week's time.

As per the data, sugar production in Maharasthra remained lower at 80,000 tonnes of sugar till October of the current season, as against 1.40 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Similarly, sugar production in Karnataka reached 2.80 lakh tonnes, lower than 3.10 lakh tonnes in the year-ago period.

Sugar production in Tamil Nadu, however, remained higher at 45,000 tonnes till October of this season as against 25,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.

About 134 mills were operating during October, as against 160 mills in the year-ago period.

Sugar production stood at 35.92 million tonnes in the 2021-22 marketing season. Maharasthra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka are the top three sugar producing states in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
3
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022