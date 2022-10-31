Biden to address oil company profits in 4:30 p.m. remarks
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:36 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden will make a statement later on Monday regarding oil companies' profits, the White House said.
Biden will make remarks at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) in response "to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people," the White House said in a statement.
