Biden to address oil company profits in 4:30 p.m. remarks

U.S. President Joe Biden will make a statement later on Monday regarding oil companies' profits, the White House said.

Biden will make remarks at 4:30 p.m. (2030 GMT) in response "to reports over recent days of major oil companies making record-setting profits even as they refuse to help lower prices at the pump for the American people," the White House said in a statement.

