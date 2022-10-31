Left Menu

With seaports blocked, Ukraine food exports could fall sharply - analyst

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 31-10-2022 20:52 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 20:50 IST
With seaports blocked, Ukraine food exports could fall sharply - analyst
Representative image Image Credit: StoryBlocks
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine can export no more than 3.5 million tonnes of farm goods a month if its Black Sea ports are blocked, analyst APK-Inform said on Monday after Russia suspended its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the war zone.

The consultancy said Ukraine can export around 1.5 million tonnes of farm goods via its small Danube river ports, and around 1.7 million tonnes by trains via its western border.

Ukraine exported up to 6 million tonnes of grain per month before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion, and sent more than 4 million tonnes abroad from its three seaports that were unblocked in October, the consultancy noted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022