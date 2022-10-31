Left Menu

MP: CBI court sentences man to 7 years' imprisonment in Vyapam case

CBI court in Indore sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment and fined Rs 10,000 on Monday.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:03 IST
MP: CBI court sentences man to 7 years' imprisonment in Vyapam case
Representative Photo . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court in Indore on Monday sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 in the Vyapam scam. The court of Additional Session Judge (CBI) Sanjay Kumar Gupta convicted solver Vinay Kumar Mehta, a resident of Bihar under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 of IPC for fraud, forgery of documents and sections 3(D)(1)(2)/4 of MPRE act.

Special Public Prosecutor CBI, Ranjan Sharma said that solver Vinay Kumar Mehta appeared for Shishupal Yadav in the PMT-2004 examination conducted by Vyapam (now known as Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB)) in Khandwa. Vinay absconded after getting bail, while the case against Shishupal Yadav and middleman Ajit Singh was tried in Khandwa. In 2015, the Khandwa court acquitted middleman Ajit Singh and sentenced Shishupal Yadav, Sharma added.

"In 2015 itself, all the cases of Vyapam were given to CBI for investigation. Following this, the CBI searched Vinay Kumar and presented him in court. The court found him guilty and sentenced him to seven years under different sections of fraud. The court also fined Rs 10,000," Sharma said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658 a day earlier; China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 2,105 new COVID cases for Oct 29 vs 1,658...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed drugs test; Rugby-England have no plans to alter rolling maul attack, says captain Hunter and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Swiatek confused, disappointed by Halep's failed...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite strike on Mars; T-Rex skeleton draws crowds in Singapore before auction

Science News Roundup: As InSight lander nears end, NASA details meteorite st...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022