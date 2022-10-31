Left Menu

PM chairs high-level meeting to review situation in Morbi, briefed on rescue and relief operations

The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting on Monday to review the situation in the wake of collapse of cable suspension bridge in Morbi town . Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a high-level meeting at Raj Bhavan, Gandhinagar, on Monday to review the situation in Morbi. The Prime Minister was briefed on the rescue and relief operations that have been underway ever since the unfortunate mishap took place in Morbi. All aspects relating to the tragedy were discussed. Prime Minister emphasised on ensuring that those affected get all possible assistance, a PMO release said.

The high-level meeting was attended by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Bhai Patel, Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi, Chief Secretary and DGP of Gujarat, along with other top officials including from the Home Department of the state and Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Morbi in Gujarat on November 1.

At least 134 people, including women and children, were killed and over 100 are receiving treatment for their injuries sustained after a cable suspension bridge in Morbi town collapsed into the Machchhu River on Sunday. The Prime Minister had said earlier that there will be no laxity in rescue and relief operations.

Gujarat government has constituted a five-member committee headed to probe the bridge collapse incident. Nine persons including officials of Oreva, the company that renovated the bridge, ticket sellers and security men have been arrested for the Morbi bridge collapset. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

