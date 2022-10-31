Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Grain ships leave Ukrainian ports

Ships brought grain from Ukrainian ports on Monday, suggesting Moscow had stopped short of reimposing a blockade that might have caused world hunger, despite suspending its participation in a U.N. programme to safely export grain from the war zone. GRAIN DEAL

* A record volume of 354,500 tonnes of agricultural products left Ukrainian ports on Monday as part of the Black Sea grain deal, a spokesperson for Odesa's military administration said, despite Russia's decision to pull out of the accord. * The Kremlin said it would be risky for Ukraine to continue exporting grain via the Black Sea now that Moscow has suspended its participation in the U.N.-brokered deal after blasts damaged Russian naval ships in a Crimean port. Russia has blamed Ukraine for the explosions.

* Lloyd's of London insurer Ascot said it was suspending writing cover for new shipments using the Ukrainian grains corridor until it has more clarity on the situation there. * The U.N. Coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative said civilian cargo ships must never be a military target or held hostage, and that "the food must flow" under the deal.

* Russia's decision on grain shipments is likely to hit shipments to import-dependent countries, deepening a global food crisis and triggering higher prices. FIGHTING

* Russia fired dozens of missiles at Ukrainian energy facilities including hydroelectric power stations on Monday, causing widespread blackouts, mobile phone outages and reductions in water supplies. * Explosions rocked Kyiv and thick black smoke billowed over the capital in a fresh wave of attacks that Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said targeted 10 Ukrainian regions and damaged 18 mostly energy-related facilities.

* Ukrainian police said 13 people had been injured in Monday's strikes. * Russia has completed the partial military mobilisation announced by President Vladimir Putin in September, the Defence Ministry said.

* Missile debris landed in the northern Moldovan village of Naslavcea after a Russian fusillade was intercepted by air defences in neighbouring Ukraine, Moldova's Interior Ministry said. QUOTES

"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," said Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Twitter. (Compiled by Gareth Jones)