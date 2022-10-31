Left Menu

Moldova declares Russian embassy representative persona non grata

Reuters | Updated: 31-10-2022 21:43 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 21:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Moldova

Moldova declared a representative of the Russian embassy in Chisinau persona non grata on Monday, the Foreign Ministry said.

It did not identify the person in a statement that cited security risks posed by "missile attacks on a neighbouring country" and "increasing threats to the energy security of Moldova" from Russian attacks on Ukrainian energy facilities.

Moldova's Interior Ministry said earlier on Monday that missile debris had landed in a northern Moldovan village after a Russian attack on Ukraine.

