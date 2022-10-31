Left Menu

Centre giving priority to farmers: Kailash Choudhary

Centre giving priority to farmers: Kailash Choudhary
Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Kailash Choudhary Monday said that the Centre is giving priority to the farmers. Choudhary arrived in Aizawl on Monday on a two-day visit to the northeastern state dependent on agriculture. ''I have come here for the well-being and progress of farmers and to help them through the central schemes,'' Choudhary said inaugurating a Rs 4.28 crore multi-technology testing centre and a vocational training centre at the College of Veterinary Sciences & Animal Husbandry near Aizawl. He laid emphasis on the need for setting up farmers' producer organisations in the state as a new step towards the well-being of the farmers. Stating that the Centre has launched many schemes for the welfare of FPOs, the union minister said he will take immediate steps to ensure that Mizoram's farmers avail benefits under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Yojana.

