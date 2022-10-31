Left Menu

Himachal Pradesh Polls: BJP expels five workers for independently contesting elections

The development comes after reports recently surfaced that several BJP candidates turned rebellious against the party leadership.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 22:45 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 22:45 IST
Ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership expelled five workers for the next six years for independently contesting against other candidates. "BJP's President in Himachal Pradesh Suresh Kashyap has expelled primary membership of the party's following workers with immediate effect for six years for independently contesting against authorized candidates," said a statement by the BJP.

The list included the names of five leaders: former MLA from Kinnaur Tejwant Singh Negi; former MLA from Aani Kishori Lal; former MLA from Indora Manohar Dhiman; Himachal BJP vice president from Fatehpur; former MLA from Nalagarh KL Thakur. The development comes after reports recently surfaced that several BJP candidates turned rebellious against the party leadership.

According to reports, BJP is encountering rebel candidates in three of 10 seats in CM Jairam Thakur's home district after 11 candidates withdrew their papers in Mandi. Gian Chand, ex-Minister Roop Singh's son Abhishek and Parveen Sharma filed their nomination from Nachan, Sundernagar, and Mandi respectively after they were overlooked during the ticket distribution by the saffron party.

The state is all set to go to polls on November 12, the results of which will be declared on December 8. (ANI)

