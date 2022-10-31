Left Menu

Tempo carrying fish overturns in Assam, locals go into looting frenzy; video goes viral

According to the reports, a mini truck carrying fish met with an accident and it overturned, and most of it fell on the road.

Screen grab from video.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A large number of people at the Boitamari area in Assam's Bongaigaon district on Monday rushed to the street and were seen stealing and looting fish that fell from a mini truck. According to the reports, a mini truck carrying fish met with an accident and it overturned, and most of it fell on the road.

As soon as people saw the 'fish rain', they rushed to loot it. A video of that incident had gone viral on social media.

Confirming the incident, R Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Boitamari Police Outpost told ANI that, the mini truck met with an accident and it overturned at the Borkhata area on Monday. "Soon after, some people rushed to the area and started collecting fish. Our police staff also rushed to the area and appeal people not to loot fish," the police official said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

