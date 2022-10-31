Left Menu

SC issues notice to Centre on plea raising concerns about lumpy skin disease

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala sought a response from Centre and state governments on two separate petitions relating to lumpy skin disease.

Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and state governments on a plea for a national action plan concerning lumpy skin disease in cattle. A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JB Pardiwala sought a response from Centre and state governments on two separate petitions relating to lumpy skin disease.

One of the pleas was filed by advocate Ashutosh Bansal and the other by NGO Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation. The plea of NGO Aryavarta Mahasabha Foundation through advocate-on-record Arup Banerjee sought directions for formulating a national health plan on lumpy skin disease among cattle.

The NGO also urged the court to formulate an action plan for vaccination of the cattle within a reasonable time period and arrangement to bury the cattle who die from Lumpy Skin disease. The NGO sought steps to prevent the spread of the disease. The advocate contended that the disease has spread among cattle and over 75,000 cattle died due to the disease since July.

According to the petition, the lumpy skin disease has been rapidly spreading among cattle in eight states of India. Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that affects cattle. It is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as certain species of flies and mosquitoes, or ticks or movement of affected animals. It causes fever and nodules on the skin and can lead to the death of the cattle. (ANI)

