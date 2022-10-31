Left Menu

NDMC Chairman administers 'integrity pledge' to kick off Vigilance Awareness Week

NDMC Chairman Amit Yadav administers integrity pledge to NDMC's HODs to fight against corruption, said a statement.

ANI | Updated: 31-10-2022 23:42 IST | Created: 31-10-2022 23:42 IST
NDMC Chairman administers 'integrity pledge' to kick off Vigilance Awareness Week
Visual of NDMC's HODs taking pledge (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

To mark the beginning of Vigilance Awareness Week, Chairman of New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) Amit Yadav on Monday administered the "integrity pledge" to all the Heads of Departments at NDMC to fight against corruption and bring transparency in their work, said a press release. NDMC is observing Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 9, 2022, to emphasize the importance of integrity in government work and public life as a public servant, added the statement.

As a hub of the Vigilance Awareness Week (VAW), NDMC will organize an interactive lecture by Chief Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N. Patel on November 1, 2022, stated the press release. During the week-long celebration, different Departments of NDMC will organize various events for active participation by employees and by students studying in NDMC schools.

Health Department, NDMC will organize Nukkad Natak, Education Department will organize Walkathon and Civil & Electric Department will organize Vendors Meet and Welfare Department will organize Essay Competition, Debate Competition, etc. This year the theme of Vigilance Awareness Week is "Corruption-free India for a developed Nation". Accordingly, NDMC is holding events on the theme for the year. During Vigilance Awareness Week, NDMC will organize seminars on experience sharing on the best practices and innovations in transparency with integrity for delivering civic services to the citizens. The seminar will include lectures by Central Vigilance Commissioner and Independent External Monitors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022