U.S. says Russian grain deal move is having immediate impact on food security
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:29 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:21 IST
- Country:
- United States
Russia's halting of its participation in the United Nations-brokered Black Sea Grain Initiative is having "immediate, harmful impacts" on global food security and food prices have risen on uncertainty around the deal, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Monday.
Moscow announced on Saturday that it was suspending its role in the U.N.-backed initiative that escorts cargo ships through the Black Sea, but ships carrying grain continued to sail from Ukrainian ports on Monday.
