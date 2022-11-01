IAEA's Ukraine inspections to address 'dirty bomb' accusations have begun
The U.N. atomic watchdog has started its inspections of two nuclear sites in Ukraine being carried out at Kyiv's request to address Russian accusations that it is working on a so-called 'dirty bomb', the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.
"Director General Grossi said IAEA inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at (the) two locations in Ukraine," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that Grossi would "later this week provide his initial conclusions" about the inspections.
