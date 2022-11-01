Left Menu

IAEA's Ukraine inspections to address 'dirty bomb' accusations have begun

Updated: 01-11-2022 01:31 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 01:26 IST
The U.N. atomic watchdog has started its inspections of two nuclear sites in Ukraine being carried out at Kyiv's request to address Russian accusations that it is working on a so-called 'dirty bomb', the watchdog's chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"Director General Grossi said IAEA inspectors had begun – and would soon complete – verification activities at (the) two locations in Ukraine," the International Atomic Energy Agency said in a statement, adding that Grossi would "later this week provide his initial conclusions" about the inspections.

