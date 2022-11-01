Left Menu

U.S. says Russian oil price cap to hit cargoes unloaded after Jan 19

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 01:42 IST
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said vessels of Russian petroleum that are loaded before Dec. 5 and unloaded at their destination before Jan. 19, will not be subject to the price cap being planned by Western governments.

The U.S. government, the G7 and the EU plan to impose the price cap which begins on Dec. 5 as part of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The exact price levels of the caps, which will be placed on shipments of Russian crude oil and oil products, is still being worked out.

