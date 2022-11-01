U.S. says Russian oil price cap to hit cargoes unloaded after Jan 19
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 01:42 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 01:42 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday said vessels of Russian petroleum that are loaded before Dec. 5 and unloaded at their destination before Jan. 19, will not be subject to the price cap being planned by Western governments.
The U.S. government, the G7 and the EU plan to impose the price cap which begins on Dec. 5 as part of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The exact price levels of the caps, which will be placed on shipments of Russian crude oil and oil products, is still being worked out.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Intense fighting flares in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Elon Musk suggests SpaceX may continue funding Ukraine Starlink service for free
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Several explosions rock central Kyiv a week after Russia launched strikes across Ukraine, reports AP.