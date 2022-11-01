Left Menu

Putin says a gas hub can be set up in Turkey quite easily

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said a natural gas hub could be set up in Turkey quite easily and predicted that many in Europe would want to sign contracts for supplies.

Putin made his remarks in a news conference. Earlier this month Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he had agreed with Putin to create a natural gas hub in Turkey.

