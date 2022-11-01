Left Menu

Ecuador's Lasso names lawyer Santos as new energy minister

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 04:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 04:51 IST
Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso on Monday named lawyer Fernando Santos as the country's new energy minister, the third person to hold the post since Lasso took office in May 2021.

Santos, an experienced oil industry lawyer, takes over from Xavier Vera, who resigned on Friday amid an investigation into accusations he arranged jobs at state oil company Petroecuador in exchange for bribes.

