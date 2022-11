BRIEF-Naftogaz Says CEO Oleksiy Chernyshov Has Held A Meeting With British Ambassador To Ukraine Melinda Simmons - Statement

* NAFTOGAZ CEO OLEKSIY CHERNYSHOV HAS HELD A MEETING WITH BRITISH AMBASSADOR TO UKRAINE MELINDA SIMMONS - STATEMENT

* NAFTOGAZ SAYS CEO CHERNYSHOV AND UK AMBASSADOR SIMMONS DISCUSSED NAFTOGAZ GROUP'S PLANS TO EXPAND CONTACTS WITH BRITISH OIL AND GAS COMPANIES * NAFTOGAZ - NAFTOGAZ CEO AND UK AMBASSADOR ALSO DISCUSSED WARTIME ACTIVITIES OF GROUP AND THE IMPORTANCE OF APPOINTING A NEW NAFTOGAZ SUPERVISORY BOARD Source text: https://bit.ly/3TDP5Lr

