GI tags sought for Banarasi paan, Jaunpur's imarti, chausa mango; 36 products from Uttar Pradesh given the tag

Forty four years after the famous song 'Khaike Paan Banaras Wala' from the film 'Don' gave 'Banarasi Paan' a distinct status, the iconic symbol of Banaras is set to get a unique identity in the form of GI tag. Not only 'Banarasi Paan', but Mathura's 'Peda', Agra's 'Petha' and Kanpur's 'Sattu' and 'Bukunu' would also get tags as part efforts of Uttar Pradesh government to provide wider recognition to local goods.

After the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) -- the ambitious scheme of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the state government, aiming to provide wider recognition to local goods, will bestow GI Tags upon major UP delicacies such as Mathura's 'Peda', Agra's 'Petha', Kanpur's 'Sattu' and 'Bukunu', among others. The State's Agricultural Marketing and Agriculture Foreign Trade Department has ramped up preparations to provide GI (Geographical Indications) tags to special delicacies of Uttar Pradesh representing different districts.

Applications have already been submitted seeking GI tags for agricultural and processed products like 'Chausa' mango, 'Banarasi Paan' of Varanasi, 'Imarti of Jaunpur and the registration process is in the final stage. A total of 36 products of the state, including six related to agriculture, have been given GI tags. A total of 420 products of India are registered under GI tag, out of which 128 products are related to agriculture.

On behalf of the Department of Agricultural Marketing and Agricultural Foreign Trade, a presentation was made on the possibilities regarding agricultural products of the state in the Geographical Indication Webinar on the topic 'Invaluable Treasure of Incredible India' before Chief Secretary DS Mishra. Additional Chief Secretary Devesh Chaturvedi gave information about the benefits and importance of agricultural products with GI tags. At present, the six products of Uttar Pradesh registered with GI tag include Allahabadi Surkha guava, Malihabadi Dussehri mango, Gorakhpur-Basti and Devipatan's Kala Namak rice, Western UP's Basmati, Baghpat's Rataul mango and Mahoba's Desavari paan (betel leaf).

Registration of 15 products in final stage. There are about 15 agricultural and processed products whose registration process for GI tagging is almost in the final stage. These include Varanasi's Langra mango, Bundelkhand's Kathia wheat, Pratapgarh's amla, Varanasi's Lal Peda, Varanasi's Red Stuffed Chilli, Gourjeet mango of UP, Chiraigaon Karonda of Varanasi, Chausa mango of West UP, Adam Cheeni Rice of Purvanchal, Banarasi Paan, Varanasi's Thandai, Jaunpur's Imarti, Muzaffarnagar's Gur, Varanasi's Tirangi Barfi and Ramnagar's Bhanta, a release said.

The potential agricultural and processed products that have been mentioned for GI tagging include Malwan's Peda, Mathura's Peda, Fatehpur Sikri's Namak Khatai, Agra's Petha, Aligarh's Chamcham sweets, Kanpur Nagar's Sattu and Buknu, Pratapgarh's Murabba, Maigalganj's Rasgulla, Sandila's Laddu and Balrampur's Tinni rice. Apart from this, Paniyala fruit of Gorakhpur, groundnut, jaggery-sugar, rose of Hathras, Jamun of Bithoor, Hathi Singar (vegetable) of Farrukhabad, Yakuti mango of Barabanki, green chili of Ambedkarnagar, Maize of Gonda, Sawa Kodon of Sonbhadra, Khataria wheat of Bulandshahar, Jaunpur's Maize, Arhar of Bundelkhand are also included. The list also featrures products like Lucknow's Revdi, Safeda Mango, Sitapur's Groundnut, Ballia's Sathi Rice, Saharanpur's Desi Til, and Jaunpur's radish. Due to the efforts of the government, soon these products will seek GI tag nomination.

The GI tag provides legal protection to an agricultural product found in a region. Unauthorized use of agricultural products can be curbed by GI tag as it increases the importance of agricultural products produced in a particular geographical area. GI tag is treated as a trademark in the international market. This promotes exports, as well as increases local income and by identifying specific agricultural products, it is easy to export and promote them in India as well as in the international market. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)