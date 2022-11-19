BRIEF-White House Calls On Elon Musk's Twitter To Explain How It Is Protecting "The Safety Of Americans' Online Data." - CNN Reporter Tweet

Nov 18 (Reuters) -

* WHITE HOUSE CALLS ON ELON MUSK'S TWITTER TO EXPLAIN HOW IT IS PROTECTING "THE SAFETY OF AMERICANS' ONLINE DATA." - CNN REPORTER TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3VaYZ8s Further company coverage: [ ]

