‘Join forces’ for peaceful, prosperous continent, urges UN chief on Africa Industrialization Day
On Africa Industrialization Day, Sunday, the UN chief urged everyone to “join forces to build a more sustainable, peaceful, and prosperous continent for all”.
UN News | Updated: 20-11-2022 21:06 IST | Created: 20-11-2022 21:06 IST
Visit UN News for more.
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
PREVIEW-Cricket-South Africa, India eye T20 World Cup semi-finals
Merck Foundation CEO, Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej for the Fourth Year Recognized as One of 100 Most Influential African Women 2022
Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
Cricket-Pakistan join India in World Cup semis as Dutch dump South Africa