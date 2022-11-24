A story released under LGD 10 slugged SC-ELECTION COMMISSIONER and LGD 12 slugged SC-LD ELECTION COMMISSIONER erroneously mentions that the Attorney General made the 'hold your mouth' remarks against the SC bench. The AG had made the remarks against a lawyer. A corrected copy follows. PTI MNL ABA DV
A story released under LGD 10 slugged SC-ELECTION COMMISSIONER and LGD 12 slugged SC-LD ELECTION COMMISSIONER erroneously mentions that the Attorney General made the 'hold your mouth' remarks against the SC bench. The AG had made the remarks against a lawyer. A corrected copy follows.
