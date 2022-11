BRIEF-SA's Eskom Says Loadshedding Will Be Suspended At Midnight, Then Resume With Stage 1 At 0500 – 1600 - Tweet

Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* SA'S ESKOM SAYS LOADSHEDDING WILL BE SUSPENDED AT MIDNIGHT, THEN RESUME WITH STAGE 1 AT 05:00 – 16:00 - TWEET

* SA'S ESKOM SAYS STAGE 2 LOADSHEDDING WILL BE THEN IMPLEMENTED FROM 16:00 THROUGHOUT THE NIGHT - TWEET Source text: https://twitter.com/Eskom_SA/status/1596857928346374144 Further company coverage: [ ]

