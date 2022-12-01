IN CASE YOU MISSED IT–Schedule of Reuters features from this week

Every week, Reuters journalists produce scores of multimedia features and human-interest stories from around the world. Below are some stories from this week selected by our editors, as well as explanatory context and background to help you understand world headlines. For a full schedule of news and events, please go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect.

Hungarians pedal hard to power up lights on Budapest Christmas tree BUDAPEST - A bicycle pedaled by passers-by powers up a Christmas tree-shaped light installation in Budapest, as the local mayor applies sustainable technology to celebrate the festive season while saving on surging energy costs. (CHRISTMAS-SEASON/HUNGARY-ENERGY (PIX, TV), 203 words)

'Never too old to learn English,' say Vietnam's grannies HANOI - Every Tuesday, 79-year-old Nguyen Thi Loc joins a group of grey-haired students to study English at a house in Hanoi, with the aim of socialising and keeping her brain sharp. (VIETNAM-ELDERLY/ENGLISH (TV, PIX), 385 words)

French baguette makes it onto World Cultural Heritage list PARIS - The humble baguette, France's staple bread, has made it onto the United Nation's cultural heritage list. (FRANCE-BAGUETTE/UNESCO (UPDATE 2, PIX, TV), 438 words)

Thais fill steel vats and huge boxes in bottomless popcorn challenge BANGKOK - Dozens of Thais showed up with steel vats, cardboard boxes and all sizes of plastic containers to a mall in central Bangkok after a cinema offered "all you can eat" popcorn for 199 baht ($5.60). (THAILAND-POPCORN/ (PIX, TV), 149 words)

Barcelona's bike bus scheme for kids encourages green transport habits BARCELONA - It's fun, it's green and it's becoming more popular by the day. Barcelona's bike bus, or "bicibus," as the scheme is known locally, allows hundreds of children to cycle safely to school in a convoy, taking over entire streets in Spain's second-largest city. (CLIMATE-TRANSPORT/BIKE BUS (TV, PIX), 322 words)

Italian photo master Barbieri's fashion works on exhibit in Milan MILAN - From exotic and colorful settings for Vogue Italia to model Eva Herzigova eating spaghetti, a new Milan exhibition looks at the previously undisplayed work of acclaimed Italian fashion photographer Gian Paolo Barbieri. (PEOPLE-GIAN PAOLO BARBIERI/EXHIBITION (TV, PIX), 353 words)

In Mexico, birdwatching offers fragile lifeline for nature, economy JOSE CARDEL, Mexico - Every year millions of birds glide the air currents between Mexico's Sierra Madre Oriental mountains and the Gulf of Mexico in a spectacle dubbed the "river of raptors" that attracts hundreds of foreign birdwatchers to coastal Veracruz. (MEXICO-BIRDWATCHING/ (PIX), 531 words)

Messi takes on Ronaldo in fan coin world cup The market for fan tokens, a volatile cocktail of crypto and sport, is heating up in the desert of Qatar. (FINTECH-CRYPTO/WEEKLY (PIX), 830 words)

