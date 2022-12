BRIEF-Washington AG Ferguson Files Lawsuit Today Albertsons, Krogers And Rite Aid For Helping Fuel Opioid Epidemic- Statement

Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* WASHINGTON AG FERGUSON FILED LAWSUIT TODAY AGAINST ALBERTSONS, KROGERS AND RITE AID, WHOSE PHARMACY CHAINS HELPED FUEL OPIOID EPIDEMIC- STATEMENT

* WASHINGTON AG FERGUSON ANNOUNCES FIVE RESOLUTIONS WITH DRUG COMPANIES TOTALING MORE THAN $400 MILLION FOR WASHINGTON STATE- STATEMENT Source text:https://bit.ly/3FOvuTx Further company coverage:

