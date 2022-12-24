Truck carrying LPG cylinders catches fire, no casualties

A truck carrying LPG cylinders of an oil marketing PSU caught fire in south Kolkata on Saturday, a fire department official said.

There was no report of any injury in the incident.

The truck was passing through Patuli area when it caught fire suddenly, he said.

One fire engine was pressed into service and water was sprayed to douse the flames.

The fire brigade personnel took out the cylinders from the back of the truck as only its front portion had caught fire, the official added.

