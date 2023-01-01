Maharashtra: Unidentified caller threatens to blow up RSS HQ in Nagpur
A threat call to blow up Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Nagpur was received at Police Control Room on Saturday.
A threat call to blow up Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Headquarters in Nagpur was received at Police Control Room on Saturday. Nagpur Police initiated an investigation into the matter.
"Police Control Room today received a call from an unknown person threatening to blow up RSS headquarters. The investigation is underway. RSS Headquarters is a vital installation. It already has combined teams of state and central security agencies. Any threat there is not possible and if ever it happens we are ready to neutralize it," said Commissioner of Police, Nagpur Amitesh Kumar. However, in view of the threat call security has been beefed up around the area.
Further details awaited. (ANI)
