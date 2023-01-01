Left Menu

Mumbai: Man booked for using BJPMLA's name to dupe job aspirants

"After further enquiry, it was found that an attempt was made to trap people by using the name of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar," Bandra police said.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 08:47 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 08:47 IST
Mumbai: Man booked for using BJPMLA's name to dupe job aspirants
BJP Mumbai President Ashish Shelar (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bandra Police on Saturday said they had registered a First Information Report (FIR) against an unidentified person after the Personal Assistant (PA) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar filed a complaint alleging that a person tried to cheat people using Shelar's name to get them jobs in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Police said. Police said that an unknown person posted a job reference on the internet.

"After further enquiry, it was found that an attempt was made to trap people by using the name of BJP MLA Ashish Shelar," Bandra police said. After the matter came to light, Shelar's PA filed a complaint at the Bandra police station.

'Based on the complaint, police had registered a case against unknown persons under sections 419,420,511 of the Indian Penal Code, " Police said. An MLA from Vandre west, also an advocate, Ashish Shelar, is the president of the BJP in Mumbai.

Bandra police said they had started further investigation. More details awaited.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

