Left Menu

Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik welcomes New Year with sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach in Odisha to welcome New Year.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 08:49 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 08:49 IST
Odisha: Sudarsan Pattnaik welcomes New Year with sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath
Visuals from Puri Beach. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an 8-feet high and 15-feet long sand sculpture of Lord Jagannath at Puri beach in Odisha to welcome New Year. Pattnaik created the deities of Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra and Goddess Subhadra using 10 tons of sand. He decorated the sculpture with flowers and wrote the message "Jai Jagannath".

"We welcome the new year through our sand art and pray to Lord Jagannath for peace and prosperity," said Pattnaik. Every year, from Christmas to New Year Pattnaik tries to do something different in sand art.

Sudarsan Pattnaik, a Padma awardee participated in more than 60 international sand art competitions and festivals around the world so far. Pattnaik's sand arts remain based on social awareness and current issues. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023