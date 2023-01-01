Assam CM lays foundation, inaugurates projects worth Rs 973.38 cr

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday laid foundation stones and inaugurated projects worth Rs 973.38 crore. Sarma attended the last programme of the first phase of Bikakhor Babe Eta Pokhek at Tingkhong in Dibrugarh district. The Chief Minister urged the people to lead an economic revolution to give a major fillip to the overall development of the state.

Speaking at the public meeting, Chief Minister Sarma said that Assam witnessed many agitations, dharnas and hartals over the years but it is time to concentrate on rejuvenating the intellectual, cultural and developmental landscape of the state. Outlining future plans for the development of Dibrugarh, the Chief Minister announced that strengthening and improvement of the river Bank of Buridihing with an estimated amount of Rs 250 crore will be taken up.

He said that the government plans to set up a zoo at Tingkhong in the district and Me-Dam-Me-Phi will be celebrated centrally at historic Tipam. The Chief Minister also informed that the road from Moran to Digboi passing through Naharkatia will be upgraded to a double-lane road to give a major boost to road connectivity in the area.

Moreover, 6,000 new beneficiaries under Orunodoi scheme this year and another 6,000 next year will be included besides ration cards to 5,000 poor families will be provided. The families having ration cards will be entitled to free medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh, he said. Chief Minister Sarma also said that to strengthen academic infrastructure, the state government will spend around Rs 7 to 8 crore on each high school in the state. (ANI)

