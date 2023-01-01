Left Menu

'Ganga Aarti' performed in Varanasi on first day of New Year

On the first day of the New Year, 'Ganga aarti' was performed at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early hours on Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 08:50 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 08:50 IST
'Ganga Aarti' performed in Varanasi on first day of New Year
Visuals from Varanasi's Assi Ghat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the first day of the New Year, 'Ganga aarti' was performed at Varanasi's Assi Ghat in the early hours on Sunday. People gathered at the ghat to watch the Ganga aarti. In Ujjain, devotees gathered at Mahakaleshwar Temple to get a glimpse of morning aarti on Sunday.

'Bhasma aarti' of Lord Shiva was performed in the early morning hours at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. Mahakaleshwar's Bhasma Aarti is believed as the most special, as it is the only 'Jyotirling' amongst the 12 where the Bhasma is applied on the 'Shivling'.

Hence, it is one of the reasons why people from all across the world come to attend it, according to the Mahakaleshwar priest. Meanwhile, morning prayers were also performed at Mumbai's iconic Siddhivinayak Temple. Devotees thronged Siddhivinayak Temple to watch the morning aarti on Sunday, the first day of the new year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023