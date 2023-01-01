Left Menu

Mumbai: Man stabbed to death, one arrested

After the murder, the accused threw the body in a public toilet and fled the spot.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 08:52 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 08:52 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police on Sunday said they have arrested a man for allegedly stabbing a 29-year-old to death following an altercation here in Gilbert Hill area of Andheri. According to the police, after the murder, the accused threw the body of Sanjay Kamble, in a public toilet and fled from the spot.

Police have identified the accused as Salman Shaikh. "There was an altercation between the deceased, Sanjay Kamble, and the accused, Salman Shaikh, following which the accused attacked him with a knife on the throat and stomach and killed him," the police said.

A case has been registered under section 302 (Murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the DN Nagar police station, it added. More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

