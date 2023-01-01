Left Menu

2 killed, 6 rescued in Delhi care home fire in Greater Kailash-II

A distress call was received around 5.15 am, and four fire tenders were pressed into service.

ANI | Updated: 01-01-2023 09:23 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 09:23 IST
2 killed, 6 rescued in Delhi care home fire in Greater Kailash-II
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed in a massive blaze that broke out at a senior citizen care home in the Greater Kailash-II area of New Delhi early Sunday, fire officials said. According to the officials, both victims were already dead when the fire was extinguished and six people evacuated safely from the E Block building.

As per the officials, a call about the fire was received around 5.15 am, and four fire tenders were immediately deployed to douse the flames. A team each from the fire brigade and police immediately reached the spot and started the relief and rescue exercise, officials said.

"The fire was completely controlled around 7 am," officials added. The cause of the fire is being ascertained.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023