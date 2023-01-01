Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2023 10:06 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 10:02 IST
Mcap of eight of top-10 firms jumps Rs 1.35 lakh cr; SBI, Reliance major winners
Eight of the 10 most valued firms together added Rs 1,35,794.06 crore in market valuation last week, with State Bank of India and Reliance Industries Limited emerging as the biggest winners.

Last week, the 30-share BSE benchmark climbed 995.45 points or 1.66 per cent.

Hindustan Unilever Limited and Bharti Airtel were the laggards from the top-10 pack.

The market valuation of State Bank of India jumped Rs 35,029.1 crore to Rs 5,47,257.19 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Reliance Industries climbed Rs 31,568.08 crore to Rs 17,23,979.45 crore.

The valuation of Adani Enterprises rallied Rs 24,898.33 crore to Rs 4,39,966.33 crore and that of HDFC Bank advanced Rs 16,535.08 crore to Rs 9,07,505.41 crore.

Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) mcap went higher by Rs 11,690.67 crore to Rs 11,92,576.32 crore and that of ICICI Bank gained Rs 8,221.94 crore to Rs 6,21,588.34 crore.

The valuation of Infosys climbed Rs 4,692.01 crore to Rs 6,34,873.16 crore and that of HDFC surged Rs 3,158.85 crore to Rs 4,81,437.47 crore.

The mcap of Hindustan Unilever declined by Rs 14,121.05 crore to Rs 6,01,436.62 crore and that of Bharti Airtel dipped Rs 890.49 crore to Rs 4,48,977.72 crore.

Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Infosys, ICICI Bank, Hindustan Unilever, State Bank of India, HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Adani Enterprises.

Dalal Street investors became richer by more than Rs 16.38 lakh crore last year. The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms zoomed Rs 16,38,036.38 crore to Rs 2,82,38,247.93 crore last year.

